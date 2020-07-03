Harry Potter ‘open world’ video game due late 2021

The highly anticipated Harry Potter ‘open world’ video game from Warner Bros-owned Avalanche Software is in the works and could be released by late next year.

New features and the expected date for the release of ‘open world’ video game based on JK Rowling’s popular series of books have been leaked on social media.

According to the details, the game is reportedly due for release late in 2021 for Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console, which will be released in late 2020, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles.

The role-playing game will let ‘muggles’ become witches and wizards, cast spells and attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Controlling a virtual avatar, gamers will be able to roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, according to developers quoted by Bloomberg, Dailymail UK reported.

Video games blogger @Nibellion posted a breakdown of the confirmed features, as reported by Bloomberg, as well as earlier footage of the gameplay.

‘The long-rumoured project is very real, according to two people currently working on it,’ said Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, based on information from two employees who requested anonymity over ‘fears they would be fired for speaking publicly about an unannounced game’.

Despite the global pandemic and a rumoured sale of the Warner Bros video game publishing business by owner AT&T, the game remains on track, he said.

The video also shows multiple settings inside Hogwarts castle, including the Great Hall, the Potions dungeon, the Herbology greenhouses and the Great Forest, as well as what seems to be the nearby village of Hogsmeade, where students stock up on magical supplies.

The sneak preview also shows a menu where players can select the avatar’s skin colour, eye colour and other physical features to create an avatar that most closely resembles them.

‘Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialise In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins to brew within the castle walls.

‘Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.’

The publishers were set to announce the game at this year’s E3 convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June, before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not known when the game will now be officially announced or whether the unveiling will be saved for another convention after the pandemic.

One of Bloomberg’s sources said Harry Potter author Rowling has ‘very little direct involvement’ with the making of the game.

Comments

comments