Harry Styles to open the Grammys with his performance

Harry Styles is slated to open music’s biggest night, the Grammys, on Mar. 15, confirmed Variety.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, who is up for three prizes at Sunday’s ceremony, was labeled as being the “top of the show” by Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive VP of specials, music, and live events.

“It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you,” said Sussman while talking to Variety.

The performance is being billed as a “rousing kick-off” to the three-hour-long Grammys and is touted to be a fitting comeback to live performances for audiences as well as performers themselves.

“This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments. We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent — some of the best live performers on the planet,” Sussman said.

Other than Harry Styles, other big performers of the night include K-Pop sensations BTS. “It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do. They’re going to have fun and engage the audience at home. They’ll get you up on your feet in your living room,” teased Sussman.

Styles is in the running for the best pop vocal album for Fine Line, best pop solo performance for Watermelon Sugar, and best music video for Adore You.

