Harry Styles releases new music video with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Harry Styles

Harry Styles rang in 2021 by releasing the music video for his track Treat People With Kindness on Jan. 1, giving fans the perfect start to their new year! 

The old-timey video not only features Styles himself but also Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Channeling old Hollywood glitz and glam, the video also introduces Styles’ stylish moves on the dance floor to his fans!

It’s no surprise then that the video, in which Styles and Waller-Bridge are seen dancing in glittering vests, has fans raving on Twitter, terming it ‘iconic’. It also left many excited for the year since it helped kick the year off to a great start for them!

“Me with newfound hope for 2021 after Jan 1st gave us TPWK music video,” wrote one user, attaching a meme that read, “I’m really excited about this year.”

Even MTV couldn’t get enough. “This Harry Styles x Phoebe Waller-Bridge dance break singlehandedly set 2021 up for greatness,” they tweeted, sharing a picture of Waller-Bridge dipping Styles!

“Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge doing a whole choreography is exactly what the world needed,” said another user. 

Another one shared their joy, tweeting, “Burst into tears watching the new Harry Styles/Phoebe Waller-Bridge video because it’s the first time in weeks that I’ve felt uncomplicated joy. Haha doing great!” 

Watch the video right here!

