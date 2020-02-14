Weinstein’s lawyer assails accusers’ credibility in New York rape trial closing argument
NEW YORK: A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him.
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.
Weinstein’s defense lawyer Donna Rotunno began by telling the jurors to use their common sense in evaluating the evidence.
“Historically, you are the last line of defense in this country from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecution,” she said.