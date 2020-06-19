Hasan Ali’s Tik Tok video with his wife goes viral

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s latest Tik Tok video with his wife has won the internet.

The sportsman turned to video-sharing social networking service as like most of us he is staying indoors and not playing cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have showered love on Hasan’s Tik Tok video which also features his wife Samiya Arzoo.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing on a Punjabi song.

Earlier, a video of Hasan dancing on the streets of England during Pakistan team’s tour came under scrutiny. He received a lot of flak for it.

Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur cam forward to defend the bowler. Arthur said that he fails to understand why people can’t see Hasan happy. He went onto add that he is a talented and skillful bowler.

The pacer has missed out on central contract due to injuries and is not part of Pakistan’s squad for upcoming tour of England.

