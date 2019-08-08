Hasil Bizenjo skips court appearance in anti-state institutions’ remarks case

GUJRANWALA: Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Thursday skipped court appearance in a case related to anti-state institutions’ remarks, ARY News reported.

Last week, Bizenjo was summoned by the Additional Session Judge to appear in person before him in the case. The petition was filed by lawyer Manzoor Qadir Bhinder.

The court has summoned him again through Secretary Senate to appear before the court on August 22.

The joint opposition had last month submitted a no-confidence resolution against Sanjrani and had named Bizenjo as its candidate for the position.

On Thursday, the opposition suffered a shock defeat when it fell three votes short to dismiss the Senate chairman despite having a comfortable majority in the Upper House.

After the vote, Bizenjo blamed state institutions over his defeat.

Read more: Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks about national institution unfounded: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had early on Friday denounced the statement.

The military spokesperson in his tweet stated, “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded.”

