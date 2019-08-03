Hasil Bizenjo speaks language of RAW and states’s enemies: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the remarks of Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the senator speaks the language of country’s enemies and India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

Speaking to media on Saturday, he said it was regretful to listen to the statement of Bizenjo targeting the state’s institution. “A case of treason should be lodged against such people.”

“Bizenjo supported the narrative of India, I denounce it,” the minister asserted.

He refuted claims of horsetrading in Thursday’s secret voting on a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“I salute those 14 senators who decided by their conscience in secret balloting,” Sarwar said referring to Opposition’s votes which resulted in the failure of the resolution to oust the Senate Chairman.

A day earlier, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired a session of his party senators where he expressed concerns over the defeat of the no-confidence motion owing to lack of votes against the Senate chairman.

While warning to take strict actions against the turncoats, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president claimed that 14 senators ‘sold their conscience’ and helped the collapse of the resolution.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him on August 1. As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate owing to being short of merely 3 votes.

