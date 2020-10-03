HASILPUR: A woman in Hasilpur city of Bahawalpur was allegedly gang-raped at a gunpoint by three men whom the family was hosting at their home on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the information collected by the police, the three alleged rapists were the friends of the victim’s husband who were invited over by the couple as guests.

The victim’s account alleges that after she sent her husband out to buy refreshments for the guests, his friends ambushed her and gang-raped her.

Before the husband could return home, the alleged culprits fled the scene after inflicting sexual assault on the victim, the victim said.

On the complaint of the victim, Saddar Police of Hasilpur, with the jurisdiction in the alleged crime scene, has lodged a complaint of the event.

In another heart-wrenching development in Karachi’s five-year-old girl case who went missing since September 30, Police officials have failed to recover or trace her whereabouts as yet. The girl was last seen in Eidgah Ground located in Karachi’s Malir area.

The family of the five-year-old girl, Zainab, told ARY News that she had gone outside for playing three days ago at 5:00 pm and mysteriously vanished from the vicinity. Some people were reported as saying that Zainab was abducted while others expressed fears that she fell into a sewerage line, the helpless mother lamented.

