Hasnain Lehri remembers late brother in emotional post

Hasnain Lehri, brother

Model Hasnain Lehri remembered his late younger brother in an emotional post.

He took to Twitter and shared that he can’t still accept after almost 11 months that his younger brother is not with him anymore.

“After 28 days, 1st Barsi of my beloved brother. My heart still can’t accept that you are not with us anymore, there’s not a single day that we didn’t miss you,” he wrote.

He added “We dreamt of living a long life together but the dreams had been shattered. Nothing can fill the emptiness of my heart.”

His brother, Mansoor Lehri, passed away on May 26, 2019.

Earlier, Hasnain shared a photo with his brother and said he met him in his dreams.

