Hassan Ali, fiancee pose infront of Burj Al Arab for pre-wedding shoot
Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali who is all set to marry Dubai-based Indian girl Samiya Arzoo. And, the couple got a dreamy photoshoot done in Dubai.
The duo got their beautiful pictures taken infront of Burj-Al-Arab with the sun setting in the background and Dubai’s skyline serving as the perfect backdrop.
View this post on Instagram
// The Beginning // A bond made in heaven, captured on earth! Hassan Ali the Pakistani Cricketer is all set to get married to the beautiful Samiya Khan, on August 20! but we have a beautiful pre-nikkah Shoot, exclusive done by team @daartistphoto! Here's a sneak peak into their beautiful love story! Book Us Now! – Pakistan's premier Photography Team PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600
Samiya, an Indian national who works as a flight engineer for Emirates Airlines looked ravishing in a mint-green and silver gown. The two love-birds complemented each other quite well.
View this post on Instagram
ON SPECIAL REQUEST OF OUR FANS!! // The Bride // Up close and personal with Samiya khan! She was humble, beautiful and full of excitement for her Nikkah Tomorrow!! Her makeup artist @neelamkingermakeup EXCLUSIVE SHOOT BY @DAARTISTPHOTO Your premier Pakistani photography team! PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600
This was followed by a mehndi ceremony where the to-be-groom’s team mates including Shadab Khan were in attendance. Interestingly, the ceremony took place in the middle of the desert. Hassan donned a green Kurta for the occasion last night while his friends wore matching outfits.
Hassan took to Twitter to share that it’s his last night as a bachelor.
Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019
The 25-year-old bowler’s Nikkah ceremony will be held today, August 20 at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Dubai. He earlier revealed that the rukhsati and valima events will be held later in Pakistan.