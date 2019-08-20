Hassan Ali, fiancee pose infront of Burj Al Arab for pre-wedding shoot

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali who is all set to marry Dubai-based Indian girl Samiya Arzoo. And, the couple got a dreamy photoshoot done in Dubai.

The duo got their beautiful pictures taken infront of Burj-Al-Arab with the sun setting in the background and Dubai’s skyline serving as the perfect backdrop.

Samiya, an Indian national who works as a flight engineer for Emirates Airlines looked ravishing in a mint-green and silver gown. The two love-birds complemented each other quite well.

This was followed by a mehndi ceremony where the to-be-groom’s team mates including Shadab Khan were in attendance. Interestingly, the ceremony took place in the middle of the desert. Hassan donned a green Kurta for the occasion last night while his friends wore matching outfits.

Hassan took to Twitter to share that it’s his last night as a bachelor.

Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019

The 25-year-old bowler’s Nikkah ceremony will be held today, August 20 at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Dubai. He earlier revealed that the rukhsati and valima events will be held later in Pakistan.

Comments

comments