Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali, who recently married Indian-origin girl Samiya Arzoo in Dubai, has given his fans a rare treat.

The fast bowler’s wedding photographer shared a video of his wedding day giving all his fans a rare insight into how the event, the greatest of his life, was captured on camera.

Hassan & Samiya | The Knot Between Pakistan-India | You saw the photographs, now it’s time you see the Beautiful moments and feel them like Hassan and Samiya did! This is not just an ordinary highlights video, it’s days of hardwork by our team, to bring to you, what brings Hassan and Samiya together and that is, LOVE!From their Prewedding shoot in 43 degrees, to their candid interviews after their Nikkah ceremony, From Atlantis, to Desert Safari, From Jumeriah, to Ibn Batuta Mall and different café’s all over Dubai!! Take a look at these smashing highlights as we bring you an exclusive insight into their beautiful love story with interviews with this beautiful couple that tied their knot in Dubai after coming from countries Pakistan and India!!If you love this, Pay us a visit to at the Pakistan Wedding Show tomorrow!!Da Artist Photography takes pride in being the photographers for this Nikkah ceremony in Dubai! —— Courtesy of @daartistphoto ——BOOK US NOW! PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600 Posted by Da Artist Photography on Sunday, August 25, 2019

The video also has short interviews of both Samiya and Hassan as they shared how they felt on their big day and why they chose each other.

“It was the most special moment for me, the way I was preparing for the wedding and the feelings around it, it was unforgettable,” Samiya Arzoo can be seen saying in the video.

All in all, the video has all the special moments from their wedding and is going viral on social media.

Hassan Ali tied the nuptial knot with Samiya at a seven-star hotel in Dubai earlier this month.

The wedding ceremony, which was held at one of the most expensive hotels, was attended by Hassan’s close friends and relatives. Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisine, including steamed mutton, basmati rice, vegetable Peshawari, achari masalah, aalu methi, Punjabi gosht, and Arabic mixed grill, was served to the guests.

The newly-married couple also visited fellow crickter Shoaib Malik and his Indian wife Sania Mirza on what Hassan described as their first post-wedding dawat.

