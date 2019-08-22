Hassan Ali, wife thankful for well wishes on their wedding

Cricketer Hassan Ali is grateful to everyone who sent love and prayers his way as he begins a new chapter of life with Dubai-based Indian girl, Samiya Arzoo.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his gratitude and wrote “Thanks to everyone for your wishes on this auspicious occasion which is very close to my heart. May Allah bless all the people who have shown love and support to us. Keep us in your prayers. #HassanWedsSamiya.”

The 25-year-old bowler married Arzoo in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in Dubai on Wednesday. The couple’s ruksati and reception ceremony will be held two to three months later in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the bride said “I have never watched cricket. Since I met him [Hassan Ali], I started watching it and he is the only one I follow. I cannot understand anything [about cricket]”

On how everyone reacted to the Indian-Pakistani duo’s wedding, she said “I am very thankful that my family took it very positively. Even people from India and Pakistan took it very positively…I am thankful for all the wishes people are giving to us.”

The two met last year through a friend in Dubai. Ali is the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian national after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

