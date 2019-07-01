Mysterious screams in haunted house force owners to live into camper van

AMMANFORD: A series of mysterious screams inside a haunted house forced owners to live into a camper van after facing serious disturbance by unexplained noises of women and children screaming, heavy knocking and men talking a foreign language.

The couple reportedly named as Alan and Christine Tait, who were living in the house in Ammanford – Carmarthenshire for 11 years, vowed never to return to their home after believing that their home is hiding a dark and sinister secret.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Christine Tait was making a coffee in the kitchen at the house when she heard strange noises while standing over the kettle on an evening in June 2018.

The disturbance due to the scary screams was later increased day by day.

The couple set up recording devices around the house to investigate the noises.

The Taits, both 62, soon realised the noises were subterranean and appeared to be coming from underneath the basement that sits below the kitchen.

Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, Alan dug two 1.5 metre channels into the walls and placed recording equipment inside the shafts.

He said the sounds he picked up included a woman screaming, dogs barking, a printing press running, a motorbike, a car horn honing and what sounds like a police siren.

The couple have accumulated hundreds of hours of recordings of the different sounds, all of which they claim are coming from beneath their house.

The pair now travel around the UK warning others about their ordeal and trying spread the word about “what is going on” in Ammanford.

However, the Taits – who recorded inside the walls of the basement, rather than above a hole in its ceiling – are adamant something is going on and have set up a petition to demand authorities investigate further.

However, local police have not been able to identify the sound of screaming coming from underneath the basement.

The couple refuse to return to Ammanford and say they are fearful for their own safety. They would not say where in the UK they currently live and did not want photographs of themselves in the press.

