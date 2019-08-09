Hazarganji attack suicide bomber identified, says CTD

QUETTA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday announced a breakthrough in investigation of the Hazarganji suicide attack in April here, which claimed 20 lives, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of CTD Quetta has said that the suicide attacker of the bombing incident has been identified as Usama s/o Bashir, who was a resident of Noshki in Balochistan.

The identity of suicide bomber was established with DNA test, spokesperson said.

The terrorists attack in Hazarganji area of Quetta on April 13 this year claimed at least 20 lives, while according to police 32 persons were injured in the bombing incident.

The CTD officials had decided for geo-fencing of the crime scene, and the body parts of the attacker were sent for DNA to support in investigation.

A relative of the attacker was killed in an encounter with police at Sariab Road area, CTD spokesman said.

More arrests are expected during the investigation, he added.

After the attack members of Quetta’s Hazara community protested against the suicide blast.

A large number of men, women and children attended the protest demonstration on Western By-pass, demanding the government to bring those behind the attack to justice.

The deceased included eight members of the Hazara community and a soldier of paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC).

Comments

comments