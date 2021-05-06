HBO reveals first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, released the first official on-set pictures late on Wednesday.

The first look at the show, which is set some 300 years prior to the events of GoT, was shared on the official GoT Instagram page and features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

According to details shared earlier, House of the Dragon is based on major events that shaped House Targaryen and is an adaptation of writer George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

The show is expected to be 10-episodes long and slated for an early 2022 release.

Comments

comments