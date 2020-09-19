After a striking debut on the streamer as the number1 performing Max original since the platform’s launch, HBO Max has ordered a second season of ‘Raised by Wolves’, a serialized sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott.

The series, which debuted with three episodes on Sept. 3, has continued to be a strong performer in its second week on the platform, growing its audience by nearly 50% week over week.

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Scott serves as an executive producer on the series and directed the first two episodes, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, acclaimed writer and visionary behind the highly lauded film, Prisoners.

Critics have lauded the series, with IGN calling it “one of the most interesting sci-fi shows in years. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal heaps praise on Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), who stars as Mother, as “one of the most memorable female/female-like space entity since Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in “Alien”—or the alien in “Aliens.” Collin’s performance, alongside her character’s counterpart, Father, played by Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), has been underscored as “top-notch” by Forbes.

In addition to Collin and Salim, Raised by Wolves stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel.

