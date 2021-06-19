HBO Max releases first look teaser for ‘Titans’ season three

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the popular superhero series ‘ Titans’, which premieres on Thursday, August 12.

‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong.

In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats. The first three episodes of season three will premiere on Thursday, August 12 with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites as “Dick Grayson” aka “Nightwing,” Anna Diop as “Kory Anders” aka “Starfire,” Teagan Croft as “Rachel Roth” aka “Raven,” Ryan Potter as “Gar Logan” aka “Beast Boy,” Conor Leslie as “Donna Troy” aka “Wonder Girl,” Curran Walters as “Jason Todd” aka “Red Hood,” Joshua Orpin as “Conner Kent” aka “Superboy,” with Alan Ritchson as “Hank Hall” aka “Hawk,” Minka Kelly as “Dawn Granger” aka “Dove,” Damaris Lewis as “Blackfire,” Savannah Welch as “Barbara Gordon” and Vincent Kartheiser as “Dr. Jonathan Crane.”

Jay Lycurgo also joins the cast this season recurring as “Tim Drake.”

‘Titans’ is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

