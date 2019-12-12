HC-designate to Bangladesh calls on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday urged High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh to make efforts to get Bangladesh’s cooperation in holding of next summit of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Islamabad.

The president directed the high commissioner to highlight the true perspective of Kashmir issue and serious human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces.

Minorities in India especially Muslims are unsafe and under the sharp razor of discrimination, said President Dr. Arif Alvi, while talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

The President said that both countries were bound by fraternal relations and religious affinity and shared history provided a solid foundation for this relationship.

Read More: Govt committed to achieve sustainable development goals: President Alvi

He directed the high-commissioner to exert all-out efforts to highlight the tourism potential in Pakistan.

The President highlighted that the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate to the true potential.

He wished High Commissioner-designate a successful stay in Bangladesh and hoped that his tenure will bring more vigour and energy to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Comments

comments