Horrific Video: Headless snake tries to attack man

In a terrifying incident, a headless snake tried to launch itself at a man and his dog on a deserted beach in Australia.

In the horrific video, the headless snake can be seen attacking the man. According to the details, the anonymous man found the sea snake on the shore and decided to prod it gently with a tennis racket.

Unexpectedly, the slithering reptile began to wriggle around when it came in contact with the piece of sporting equipment, Mail Online, reported.

Even without a head the snake still attempted to defend itself. The snake swayed side-to-side in an attempt to locate the man in front of it.

The creature’s head had clearly been torn off, with some social media users claiming it was eaten by a bird before being dropped on the beach.

Experts said that this is because they don’t need as much oxygen pumping to their brain as mammals, who would die instantly. Some snakes can live for hours without their cranium.

