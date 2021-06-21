Govt to provide health cards to journalists on priority basis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists led by PFUJ President Pervaiz Shaukat called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the information minister said that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing basic facilities to the journalist community.

Journalists will be provided health cards facility on a priority basis, while special packages for journalists will be introduced in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Kamyab Jawan program, the minister said.

Speaking over recently passed the Journalists’ Protection Bill, Fawad Chaudhry said “Bill is a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect the rights of journalists and media workers”

The minister also condemned the recent firing incident on Pervaiz Shaukat, adding that a report has been sought from Inspector General Police (IGP).

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet last month had approved bills for the protection of journalists and legislation to curb forced or involuntary disappearance.

In a Twitter message, Shireen Mazari announced that the cabinet had approved the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals bill and the Forced or Involuntary Disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment) bill today.

