PESHAWAR: The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 10 new deaths on Thursday attributable to the novel coronavirus while more 201 cases turned up, ARY News reported.

According to the numbers shared by the provincial health department, the new Covid deaths today have hiked the total fatality toll to 1,941.

It noted that total active cases in the province with today’s addition remain to be 2,453.

Separately for Sindh, 23 more people died of the coronavirus in the province overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,059 whereas 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 11,125 samples were tested, out of which 579 – 5.2 per cent – turned out to be positive.

So far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted, out of which 249,497 were declared positive. 91 per cent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

Currently, 19,024 patients are under treatment, of them 18,362 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals. The condition of 600 patients is stated to be critical, including 79 put on ventilators.

