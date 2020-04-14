2 health facilities sealed after doctor, patient test positive for Covid-19 in Arifwala

PAKPATTAN: Two private hospitals were sealed in Arifwala after two people, a medic among them, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The assistant commissioner relayed a doctor and a patient were diagnosed with the contagion at these medical facilities.

He said the hospitals were sealed to curb further spread of the deadly disease in the area.

Read More: Countrywide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 5,837.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of the 5,837 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and been discharged from various hospitals, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During the last 24 hours, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, pushing the number of tests conducted so far to 69, 928.

Read More: Swift decisions slowed down spread of coronavirus: PM’s aide

Comments

comments