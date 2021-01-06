BANNU: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday turned a basic health unit (BHU) in Bannu into a kitchen to arrange food for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was participating in the PDM’s rally in the KP district, ARY NEWS reported.

The police and local administration took notice of the incident and recovered utensils used for cooking purposes. “The basic health unit is located adjacent to JUI-F leader Akram Durrani’s residence, who was the host of the PDM rally in Bannu,” the police said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The district administration has suspended 10 officials of the BHU for turning the health facility into a kitchen for Fazlur Rehman.

A notification for suspension showed that Women Medical Officer Shama Naheed, Iftikhar, Ali, Naila Noor, Dil Rohana, Shama Parveen, Matiullah, Haroon Rashid, Noor Rehmat and Naeemullah were among the staffers of the BHU whose services were put under suspension after the act.

A two-member inquiry committee, headed by the Deputy Director Health Bannu was also formed to probe the matter.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media ahead of the Bannu public gathering, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ruled out differences among the PDM-constituent parties.

Fazl said there is a lot of time to finalise a strategy for staging a long march towards Islamabad and tender resignations from the assemblies. “Our strategy has changed after consultations with our legal experts,” he pointed out.

“We are moving ahead under one strategy,” the JUI-F chief said.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz cancels Bannu visit to attend PDM rally over security concerns

Despite Fazlur Rehman’s claims of unity among ranks, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz cancelled her visit to Bannu to participate in a public gathering of the PDM owing to security concerns.

The party has cited both harsh weather conditions and security concerns as the reasons behind the cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the Bannu.

