PM to launch health insurance scheme for 7 Punjab districts today

LAYYAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Layyah today (Wednesday) where he will launch a health insurance scheme for residents of seven Punjab districts, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that the health card scheme would be available for seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division from tomorrow as the prime minister will launch the initiative in Layyah.

الحمدللہ کل سے ڈیرہ غازی خان اور ساہیوال ڈویژن کے 7 اضلاع کی 100 فیصد آبادی کو

7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے تک کی مفت ہیلتھ انشورنس حاصل ہو جائے گی اور اس سال کےآخر تک پنجاب کے ہر شہری کے پاس یہ سہولت ہو گی۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لیہ سے اس انقلابی سہولت کی فراہمی کا باقاعدہ آغاز کریں گے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 25, 2021

Under the scheme, 100 percent of families of DG Khan and Sahiwal would be provided Health Cards worth 720,000 rupees per family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran last year in November had directed to extend the health insurance facility to the entire population in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid earlier told PM that the provision of the cards to 45 percent population in Punjab would be completed by June 2021.

