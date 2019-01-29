Health minister expresses govt’s resolve to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services and Regulation Aamir Mehmood Kiyani on Tuesday expressed the government’s commitment to eradicate polio from the country.

He was speaking during a visit to National Emergency Operations Centre in Islamabad.

The minister said that Pakistan would become a polio-free country soon due to the measures being taken against this crippling disease.

Head of Pakistan Polio Programme Dr Rana Safdar gave a detailed briefing to the health minister.

Read More: Efforts underway to improve immunization system: health minister

It was told that 99 percent target has been achieved in the ongoing campaign against polio.

A high-level delegation of the Gavi vaccine alliance last year in October called on the federal minister for national health services.

The minister said that the government was committed to improve the health of mothers and children across Pakistan through provision of uninterrupted supply of vaccines free of cost.

In this regard, the minister shared that the government was well prepared to conduct a campaign against measles starting from October 15.

He said it was among the top priorities of the government to ensure that children were vaccinated and protected from life-threatening diseases including measles.

Comments

comments