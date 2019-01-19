Health minister visits different hospitals in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Saturday paid visit to different hospitals in the twin cities, ARY News reported.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani visited District Headquarters hospital, Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

During the visit, he inspected the facilities being provided to the patients in those hospitals.

He also interacted with under treatment patients and directed the hospitals administration to address the problems being faced by them at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving special attention to health and hospitals were being equipped with modern facilities.

He said budget allocation on health sector would also be increased.

Aamer Kiani said that 17.5 million people would get benefits from the health cards scheme by the end of January.

On January 11, the federal health minister visited the Federal General Hospital at Chak Shahzad in Islamabad.

The minister inspected the different wards of the hospital including its emergency and reviewed the facilities being given to the patients there.

Mr Kiani issued directions to the concerned authorities for bringing improvement in the overall environment of the hospital.

He directed for the timely completion of ongoing development work in the hospital.

Comments

comments