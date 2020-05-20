LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday said that a private coronavirus testing facility has been ordered to stop from performing further tests, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that the lab was found guilty of not following bio-safety standards required to carry out coronavirus tests.

The laboratory had inadequate resources and was not properly disposing off material used in performing coronavirus tests whereas the staff performing the said tests also lacked basic training.

Private laboratories performing coronavirus tests throughout the province have thus been asked to submit their test results to the Ministry of Health for review purposes.

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 1000 mark after Punjab and Sindh reported 17 fatalities each, earlier in the day.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

