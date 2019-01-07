Health sector being given top priority as per vision of PM: Kiani

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Monday said health sector was being given foremost priority as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This year 50 percent population will benefit from health card,” he said while talking to Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros in Islamabad.

He said the health card was being issued to those people who were below the poverty line.

Dr Tedros assured his full cooperation in the health department.

The minister for national health services and the DG WHO also visited polio emergency operation cell where they were briefed about the steps taken for elimination of polio.

The health minister on Friday said the scope of ‘Sehat Cards’ scheme has been expanded to the entire country.

Earlier in a statement last year in November, Kiani said all resources would be utilised for the improvement of health sector. “Budget of the health sector would be increased to provide better facilities to the people of Pakistan.”

He added that 30 million deserving people will be issued health cards by February, 2020. “The government was committed to provide modern facilities to disabled people.”

