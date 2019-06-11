ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has allocated an amount of Rs13billion for the health sector in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, Ary News reported.

According to details, Rs13376.558 million has been allocated for completion of 32 new and 13 ongoing health sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the budgetary document, an amount of Rs6567.113million has been allocated for new health schemes while Rs3000million have been set aside for Prime Minister National Health Programme (Phase II).

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget from the floor of National Assembly and apprised the lawmakers and the nation regarding budgetary allocations for the financial year.

Budget Review 2019-20 (Salient Features)

The resource availability during 2019-20 has been estimated at Rs 7,899.1 billion against Rs 4,917.2 billion in the budget estimates of 2018-19. The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs 3,254.5 billion during 2019-20, which is 25.7% higher than the budget estimates for 2018-19. The expenditure on General Public Services is estimated at Rs 5,607.0 billion, which is 76.9% of the current expenditure. The overall expenditure during 2019-20 has been estimated at Rs 8,238.1 billion, out of which the current expenditure is Rs 7,288.1 billion. The net capital receipts for 2019-20 have been estimated at Rs 831.7 billion against the budget estimates of Rs 443.1 billion in 2018-19 reflecting an increase of 87.7%. The total outlay of budget 2019-20 is Rs 8,238.1 billion. This size is 38.9% higher than the size of budget estimates 2018-19. The net revenue receipts for 2019-20 have been estimated at Rs 3,462.1 billion indicating an increase of 12.8% over the budget estimates of 2018-19. The external receipts in 2019-20 are estimated at Rs 3,032.3 billion. This shows an increase of 171.2% over the budget estimates for 2018-19. The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated at Rs 85.8 billion in the budget 2019-20.

