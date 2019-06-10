Emergency health unit established at Saiful Malook lake

MANSEHRA: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government established first of its kind emergency health unit at Saiful Malook lake to provide maximum facilities to tourists, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists, District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad said that the provincial government established an emergency health unit at an altitude of 10,578 feet in the area.

He said over ten thousand feet height altitude, tourists face breath problems as the oxygen level often remained low.

District Health Officer said that the department provided complete staff including a doctor and ambulance available round the clock at the unit to tackle the emergency needs of the tourists.

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while other countries earned billions of dollars from tourism alone, Pakistan had in past neglected its cultural heritage.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore Fort, the prime minister had said that the rulers in past “cared about nothing” and tourism industry in Pakistan was in tatters.

“No action was taken to preserve the historical and cultural heritage that we have; we could have paid off foreign debts with tourism alone”, he had claimed.

