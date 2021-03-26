Ideally 75pc of population needs be vaccinated, says Dr Qaiser of PMA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakisan Medical Association has Friday shared its concerns over the delay in registration for Covid vaccination in the country regretting even the health care workers are suspicious of the shots being administered, ARY News reported.

PMA general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad claimed the vaccine registration portal 1166 is not taking requests to schedule more elederly for dispensing to them their jabs.

It needs to be our endeavour to make sure 70- to 75 per cent of our population is vaccinated agaisnt the global pandemic, Dr Sajjad said, noting that there was a very limited space for accomodating patients in our hospitals.

Separately to happen today, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has urged the health ministry to take special steps for the COVID-19 vaccination of journalists and media workers.

A letter has been sent to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan by PEMRA to highlight the role of television channels, radio, cable distributors in spreading the awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

