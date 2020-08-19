Web Analytics
Health dept withdraws notices to doctors

ISLAMABAD: The health department on Wednesday withdrew show-cause notices issued to 26 doctors, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, the show-cause notices issued to 26 doctors merged into the federal government were withdrawn.

Sources said that the Ministry of National Health Services withdrew the notices following a ruling of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Read More: Inventory list of three major Karachi hospitals sought by federal govt

Earlier on June 14, Ministry of National Health had issued a written order notifying Sindh government to abide by a few requirements before operations of three major hospitals of the provincial capital were handed over to the federal government.

The ministry had stopped the provincial government from hiring new staff at Jinnah hospital, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

 

