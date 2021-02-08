131 more KP health workers receive covid vaccine shot

PESHAWAR: Overall 131 frontline health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the KP health ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination process continued on Monday and 131 more health workers got the vaccine shots.

“Overall 539 health workers have received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine since it is provided to the KP province,” the health ministry said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a total of 15,023 frontline health workers have thus far been administered the first shot of a Covid vaccine in Sindh.

The Sindh Health Department said frontline warriors are being inoculated against the coronavirus at special Covid vaccination centres set up in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started Wednesday last. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China are being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

