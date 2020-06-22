Five more health workers succumb to COVID-19, 104 infected in 24 hours  

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus continued to hit frontline warriors as five more health professionals died from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, at least 53 medics have lost their lives in fight against the COVID-19 thus far.

As many as 104 more heath workers, including 51 doctors, tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,959.

It said that 3,001 doctors, 602 nurses, 1,335 paramedics have contracted COVID-19 thus far in the country. Meanwhile, 2,139 health care workers have recovered from the disease.

Earlier on June 21, COVID-19 had continued to take its toll on health workers in the country as 68 more of them had tested positive for the virus in past 24-hours.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to the Ministry of National Health Services showed that 40 doctors, six nurses and 22 paramedics had been infected in past 24 hours.

The overall health workers affected by the virus had reached to 4,855, the report had said.

