3088 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, 29 dead

ISLAMABAD: Frontline health workers continue to suffer from coronavirus in the country as 3088 of them have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the figures have been provided to the National Health Ministry in a report prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

“Out of total infected health workers, 1815 of them are doctors,” it said adding that 412 nurses and 861 other paramedical staff have also contracted COVID-19.

The report said that 1703 healthcare workers were self-isolated at their homes while 255 of them are being treated at the hospitals.

“251 of the health workers admitted to hospitals are said to be in stable condition,” it said as overall 1101 of them have recovered from the infection thus far.

The report said that 29 health workers have died of the virus in the country.

Giving a province-wise details of the death toll, it said that most of the deaths were reported from Sindh province which stands at 11, followed by death of seven healthcare workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five in Balochistan, three in Punjab, two in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in federal capital Islamabad.

According to last report released by the Ministry of National Health and Emergency Service on June 03, the country witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections among health workers as 117 more medics detected with the virus during the last 24 hours.

After the detection of new cases of COVID-19 among doctors and paramedical staff, the number of infections reached 2,561 across Pakistan, whereas, 25 medics have lost their lives due to the virus so far.

