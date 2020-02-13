Web Analytics
Provision of healthcare facilities top priority, says Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that provision of basic healthcare facilities to masses is the top priority of the incumbent government, ARY News reported.       

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza said that the government is working on various projects to protect people from various diseases.

Earlier on January 14, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmin Rashid had undertaken a comprehensive status review of new as well as revamping projects of the existing facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said: “The Government is spending Rs8bn on up-gradation of primary and secondary level facilities. The improvement at primary and secondary level will streamline service delivery and reduce burden at tertiary care facilities.”

