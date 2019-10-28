‘Healthcare facilities to graft prisoners a burden on nation’:  Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday termed healthcare facilities for those arrested on charges of mega corruption a ‘burden on nation’, ARY News reported.

Dr. Firdous taking to the social networking website, Twitter, she said that taxpayers’ money was being spent on provision of healthcare facilities to former president Asif Ali Zardari and declared it an additional burden on the nation.

آصف علی زرداری اگر بیمار ہیں تو حکومت کا کیا قصور؟حکومت ٹیکس پیئر کے پیسے سے ان کا علاج کروا رہی ہے۔کرپشن کے الزامات میں گرفتار افراد کا علاج بھی قوم کا نقصان ہے۔ قوم کا نقصان کرنے والے تاریخ کے بھی مجرم رہے گے۔۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 28, 2019

She said that the history will never forgive the plunderers of national wealth.

The special assistant said that Bilawal was still in trauma over historical defeat in Larkana and added that he had realized that the masses had rejected his party in Sindh.

Read More: Bilawal demands health facilities for Zardari at par with Nawaz’s

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal had urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He had complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

Comments

comments