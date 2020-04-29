39 more healthcare providers contract coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: At least 39 healthcare providers on the frontline of the fight against the novel coronavirus have been infected with the infection in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to a report.

Those diagnosed with the deadly virus included 17 doctors, six nurses and 16 health workers.

Of the total, six doctors and 13 paramedics tested positive for the infection in Balochistan, while eight doctors, a nurse and a health worker have been affected by the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, a doctor, five nurses and a health worker have been affected by the pathogen.

In Sindh, two doctors have been diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus during this period.

The report said at least two doctors died from the infection in the country during the last 24 hours. Both deaths were reported from Sindh.

The total number of health care providers who have been affected by the disease thus far stands at 438, including 210 doctors, 67 nurses and 161 health workers. At least 200 health professionals have self-isolated while 137 are under treatment in various hospitals with 94 healthcare givers recuperated from the infection so far.

A total of 58 doctors, 21 nurses and 23 paramedics have been infected with the virus in Punjab so far. Whereas, Sindh has seen 34 doctors, 17 nurses, and 33 paramedics contracting the infection.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics affected by the pathogen stands at 50, 14 and 38 respectively. In Islamabad, 16 medics, 10 nurses and 13 paramedics have been infected with the disease.

In Gilgit Baltistan, a medic, a nurse and 16 paramedics have been diagnosed with the virus. Whereas, 50 doctors, four nurses and 35 paramedics have fallen victim to the disease in Balochistan.

