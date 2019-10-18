‘Healthy mothers are foundation of healthy society’: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that Healthy mothers are the foundation of healthy society, ARY News reported.

Addressing the 19th National Pediatric Conference in Lahore, Dr Yasmin said that the government established five state-of-the-art mother and child hospital in the province to ensure their health.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, she said that the government has also taken various measures to ensure health of mothers and children in rural areas.

The minister said that achieving sustainable development targets in child health was their mission. She maintained that awareness was being created among the masses for protecting the children from epidemic diseases.

Mother feed plays vital role in the proper growth of the children, Dr Yasmin said and added that clean drinking water can protect dozens of diseases.

Earlier on May 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing Training Centre in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Imran had paid rich tribute to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for his efforts for the 400 beds hospital and added that the Punjab government and the health task force would assist the modern health facility.

The prime minister had said that the government was striving hard to improve healthcare services at the public sector hospital across the country.

