ISLAMABAD: Hearing on withdrawal of writ petition of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be held on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Counsel Khawaja Harris will represent the deposed PM as hearing on two petitions regarding suspension of the punishment and bail to be held in the court.

Khawaja Harris said he wanted to run the bail plea on medical grounds.

IHC issues written order of Nawaz's bail plea hearing

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s counsel had last week said that Sharif’s two writ petitions were sub judice against the Al-Azizia case, adding that the Constitution stated that relief was not granted on a matter with two writ petitions. “I wanted to conduct writ petition 352 only so that my client can be released on medical grounds.”

In a meeting with the registrar office employees, Harris had urged that the miscellaneous plea should be scheduled to withdraw writ petition 32.

The Islamabad High Court had adjourned Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea hearing on medical grounds until Feb 12.

The PML-N supremo’s medical report was presented before the court. His counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that four medical reports of his client had been submitted.

However, the NAB counsel argued that Sharif’s plea was not worthy of being heard.

