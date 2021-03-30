DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday met his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on the sidelines of the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Dushanbe, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process and other matters relating to mutual interests. Both the foreign ministers also termed the Heart of Asia conference as an important step in a positive direction.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan gives importance to its historic, and old relationship with Afghanistan. “Peace in the region is linked to long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” he said adding that Pakistan’s role in the reconciliatory process is being hailed.

He said that through the intra-Afghan talks, the Afghan leadership has a key opportunity to bring peace. “Serious measures are needed to make the peace process result-oriented,” he said adding that Pakistan would continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar lauded Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the Afghan peace process and thanked the Pakistani leadership and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for their support.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Dushanbe and discussed matters related to bilateral interest including the Afghan peace process.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in the Tajik capital. FM Qureshi said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan vital for sustainable stability in the region.

He expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan’s position remained the same that the Afghan problem could not be solved through military option.

