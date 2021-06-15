‘Heart patient’ snatches ambulance to drive himself to hospital

MARYLAND: In a bizarre incident, a man, who said he had an heart attack, snatched an ambulance to drive himself to the hospital in Maryland, US.

According to the details, a Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit responded to a call for service at a residence on Seagull Avenue. As soon as the ambulance reached the location, a man, 38 jumped into the moving ambulance and took off.

Shortly after the incident, the police stopped him near the MedStar Harbor Hospital and took the driver into custody. During the initial interrogation, the man told the police officials that he was having a heart attack and stole the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital, The Washington Post reported

After speaking to him, investigators determined that the man was having a “medical crisis.”

Comments

comments