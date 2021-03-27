HEART WARMING! Pet dog stops traffic to get help for ailing mom

OTTAWA: A dog is being dubbed a hero after she literally stopped traffic to seek help for her owner suffering from a seizure.

Haley Moore was walking her one-and-a-half-year-old doggo Clover in her neighborhood last week when she had a seizure.

Clover checked on her owner and sensed that she needed assistance. She freed her leash from Haley’s grasp to jump onto the street right in front of an oncoming truck.

“It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck,” Dryden Oatway, the driver of the truck, told local media.

“The whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on Haley; didn’t look away from her. She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing,” Dryden said.

Clover then managed to get the attention of a neighbor who stopped to help. “Immediately I just stopped and I jumped out of the Jeep and I asked Dryden if everything was okay and he was like, ‘I don’t know, she fell,'” Danielle Pilon said.

Clover went to get more help after Danielle arrived. “You could tell she didn’t want to leave her even when we were with her but I think it just came to her that she was like ‘I need to go home to let them know she needs help,'” Danielle said.

Haley was in an ambulance when Clover and her family returned to the scene.

