Pakistan is trying to bake India into submission in ‘hot weather attack’

Popular stand up comedienne Jeremy McLellan shared a video on social media which was taken from an Indian news source claiming that Pakistan was responsible for the recent searing hot temperatures in India, ARY News reported on Sunday, today.

Pakistan is attacking India with hot weather pic.twitter.com/6Sv6jXrry0 — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) June 8, 2019

A short video from an Indian news channel claims that “experts” are of the opinion that the recent extra-hot summer was some sort of an attack initiated from Pakistan against India as the winds flowing to India from Pakistan were responsible of carrying the heat with them to the largest democratic nation in the world.

What has been labeled as an ‘attack’ by the newscaster in the short video clip has opened up serious debate in India about a possible weather control mechanism at Pakistan’s disposal which may infact be the reason for the upsurge of mercury in the densely populated land.

While other have laughed it out and called it another ridiculous attempt by the sensationalist Indian media.

Sun is an agent of ISI too. ISI recruited humidity and air too. We have HAARP program being run by pigeons from Karachi that is sending heat wave from Karachi towards India. 😂🤦♂️ — XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) June 8, 2019



A twitter user jokingly claimed that the sun was in collusion with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was deliberately targeting India along with it’s partners in crime humidity and air.

He also went on to claim that pigeons in Pakistan were responsible for manipulating weather against Hindustan.

hilarity ensued further in the thread on the stand-up comic’s twitter.



Comments

comments