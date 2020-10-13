Heatwave in Karachi may subside from Friday: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday predicted that the temperatures amid present bout of heatwave may subside from Friday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the heatwave will be continued in Karachi and very hot and dry weather will prevail in the city.

PMD said that maximum day temperature will remain between 39-41 ºCelsius today and 40-42 ºCelsius tomorrow under the influence of this weather condition.

Earlier, Met Office informed that the high pressure area formed over Central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail for next 5-7 days with Day Temperatures rising to 40-42 ºCelsius.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to take necessary measures for these weather conditions.

The weather department has also advised people to take precautions and avoid open sun exposure during peak heat hours, i.e. between 11-00 AM to 04-00 PM.

A severe heat wave had struck Karachi and other parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

Medical experts advise citizens to avoid unnecessarily leaving homes in extreme sunlight and hot weather.

If you have no other alternative but to venture outside to run an errand, try to wear a hat and sunglasses. A hat is the best form of head covering which not only protects your head and scalp from the heat but also your brows.

The experts also advised to provide immediate initial medical treatment to the affected person of heatstroke by pouring cold water after lying him to a shaded place before taking to a hospital.

Comments

comments