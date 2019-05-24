Heavy rain lashes several cities of Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy rain in various parts of Punjab on Friday turned weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

The downpour was experienced in Punjab’s cities including, Lahore, Patoki, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Fort Abbas, Pindi Bhatian, Jaranwala, Pakpattan and other areas, which had dropped down the mercury.

However the low lying areas of the aforesaid areas submerged into rain water.

The MET office has predicted rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir today, whereas weather to remain hot in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning.

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Murree fourteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

Last week, heavy rain in Rajanpur and its adjoining areas had created flood like situation as rain nullah Kaha Sultan, whose capacity is 8000 cusecs, witnessed passage of 36,000 cusecs water.

On the other hand, at least two people were reported dead in Balochistan in rain related incidents, while several roads were closed due to flooding water.

