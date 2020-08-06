Heavy rain lashes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy downpour lashed different areas of Karachi on Thursday evening, inundating streets and leaving a major part of the port city without power, ARY News reported.

A major part of the port city

According to the details, the heavy rainfill has hindered the flow of traffic as raods submerged in rainwater in many areas of the city, including Shahrahe Faisal, Drigh Road, Natha Khan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 28 mm of rain in Saddar, 20mm in Shah Faisal Colony, 11mm in Gulistan-e-Johar and 9mm in Nazimabad. Rescue sources said that a man died of electrocution in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had said that fourth spell of monsoon likely to enter Karachi today’s evening. As per details, a low pressure system from the Bay of Bengal was likely to approach Sindh on Thursday.

Read More: Karachi to receive heavy rain on Friday, Saturday: MET office

“Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate Sindh, south Punjab and eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday.”

The department had added that widespread rain and thundershowers were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas during this period.

Comments

comments