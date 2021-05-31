Heavy rain, thunderstorm claim at least 12 lives in Punjab

OKARA/PAKPATTAN: At least 12 people have lost their lives following a dreadful storm, heavy rainfall and lightning strikes in different parts of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two people have died of lightning strikes in Toba Tek Singh, whereas, powerful storm and rainfall caused a roof collapse of a house and other incidents in Okara.

At least 10 people lost their lives in Okara including eight of a family in Tariqabad due to the roof collapse of a house. Rescue sources said that those among the injured including women and children following the roof collapse incident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance. Two persons have died in different incidents of wall and tree collapses in the same city.

In Toba Tek Singh, two people who were working in farmlands have died of the lightning strike.

Six people sustained serious wounded after being trapped under the rubble of a house whose roof collapsed due to a windstorm. In many areas, power winds blew up the billboards.

Strong winds have caused damages to houses, billboards, electricity poles and trees in Sahiwal and Minchanabad cities.

Citizens in Lahore got into trouble due to the sudden rainfall and thunderstorms, however, no casualty was reported so far. The downpour brought down the temperature of the city to 20°C in the provincial capital.

According to the Met Department, intermittent rain is expected in Lahore during the next 24 hours. The met department said that the wind is blowing at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour while the humidity was recorded at 80 per cent.

