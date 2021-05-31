Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Heavy rain, thunderstorm claim at least 12 lives in Punjab

heavy rain thunderstorm lightning strike punjab deaths

OKARA/PAKPATTAN: At least 12 people have lost their lives following a dreadful storm, heavy rainfall and lightning strikes in different parts of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two people have died of lightning strikes in Toba Tek Singh, whereas, powerful storm and rainfall caused a roof collapse of a house and other incidents in Okara.

At least 10 people lost their lives in Okara including eight of a family in Tariqabad due to the roof collapse of a house. Rescue sources said that those among the injured including women and children following the roof collapse incident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance. Two persons have died in different incidents of wall and tree collapses in the same city.

Read: Karachi to remain hot and humid with occasional gusty winds today

In Toba Tek Singh, two people who were working in farmlands have died of the lightning strike.

Six people sustained serious wounded after being trapped under the rubble of a house whose roof collapsed due to a windstorm. In many areas, power winds blew up the billboards.

Strong winds have caused damages to houses, billboards, electricity poles and trees in Sahiwal and Minchanabad cities.

Citizens in Lahore got into trouble due to the sudden rainfall and thunderstorms, however, no casualty was reported so far. The downpour brought down the temperature of the city to 20°C in the provincial capital.

According to the Met Department, intermittent rain is expected in Lahore during the next 24 hours. The met department said that the wind is blowing at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour while the humidity was recorded at 80 per cent.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince in phone talk agree to boost ties

Pakistan

Pakistan to host PAECO second general conference in Islamabad

Pakistan

Peace in South Asia hinges on resolution of long-standing issues: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan

NTDC energises 500kV Matiari-Port Qasim transmission line

[X] Close