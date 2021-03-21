Heavy rain wreaks havoc in upper Sindh, three killed   

LARKANA: Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and dust storm wreaked havoc in the upper Sindh region on Sunday, causing multiple casualties, ARY News reported.

According to the details, at least three people were killed and three other suffered injuries in rain-related incidents as the downpour accompanied by strong winds batter Larkana, Nawabshah, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze and other parts of the province.

Sources said that two children among three people were killed and three others suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed amid the rain in Larkana.

After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies and injured people from under the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Earlier today, Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had issued an alert for rain-wind and thunderstorms in the province.

The SDMA had warned against heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas divisions and Tando Muhammad Khan and Dadu districts during the next 24 to 48 hours

The authority had advised concerned district authorities to take timely steps to ensure the safety of lives in their areas.

