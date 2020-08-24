Web Analytics
Heavy rainfall, urban flooding predicted in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Amid prediction of torrential rains in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of urban flooding in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

In an emergency directive issued to concerned deputy commissioners, the PDMA said that more rainfall is expected in the province.

“Torrential rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, Badin and Tharparkar areas,” the alert read as the PDMA directed the deputy commissioners to take proper measures to deal with the situation.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province. “More than usual rainfall is expected during the ongoing week,” the federal authority said citing a prediction from the met office.


It further said that southern and upper parts of the country will also witness rainfall and downpour in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela areas in Balochistan could lead to flooding.

Read More: PMD forecast widespread rains in Sindh after two monsoon systems merge

The NDMA also warned of urban flooding in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) areas besides also warning of land sliding incidents in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“We have issued directives to the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to deal with the situation,” the NDMA said.

